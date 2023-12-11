ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is showing off its newly refurbished, state-of-the-art training center.

The training center and firing range located underneath the Police Department was made possible through a $350,000 grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The grant was used to purchase a fully immersive, 360-degree virtual reality platform to train officers for real world situations.

The shooting range also received major upgrades and is now one of the only indoor facilities in Upstate New York where rifles can be fired.

Police Chief Pat Garey says the department has already been getting phone calls from other law enforcement agencies looking to use the facility for their own training.

Endicott Police Chief Pat Garey says, “We can now use patrol rifles down here. The range was only rated for handguns before, we can actually use our patrol rifles now. Which will allow officers to get a lot more repetition with patrol rifles. In the past, we have to arrange with private, outdoor ranges. Very difficult to get scheduling and things like that down, so this is a real improvement for us.”

The virtual reality training lets officers get hands-on experience through a variety of different scenarios from mental health crises to an active shooter to everyday road patrol.

Endicott Mayor-Elect, Nick Burlingame put on the virtual reality setup and got to practice his aim on a virtual firing range and tried handling a simulated traffic stop.

Endicott Mayor-Elect Nick Burlingame says, “This cutting-edge technology will save lives. It will better educate departments, officers, and even dispatchers and anyone in law enforcement. School districts, it will help keep our communities safe as a whole. I think we need to embrace this kind of technology.”

Garey says that the facility will be available to any agency wanting to use it.

He hopes to bring in theatre students at Union Endicott’s Tiger Ventures to voice different characters in the scenarios to make the training more realistic.