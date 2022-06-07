ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is investigating a complaint of a reported stabbing that occurred on June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:57 p.m. in the driveway at 107 Cleveland Avenue in the Village of Endicott. Officers from the Endicott Police Department responded and secured the scene within minutes. Members of the New York State Police and Broome County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. The incident involved subjects engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in (2) participants in the altercation receiving stab wounds. One of the subjects, a 22-year-old male from Endicott, received stab wounds to his back and stomach areas. This subject was located on the 1000 block of Monroe Street. He was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The second subject, a 29-year-old male of Endicott, was located at 107 Cleveland Avenue. He received stab wounds to his rib area. This individual refused medical attention. Endicott Police ask anyone with information about the incident or video relating to the incident to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.