ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Police in Broome County have announced that a teenager has been arrested for a robbery that occurred in March.

The Endicott Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old from Endicott has been arrested for Robbery in the 1st Degree, a class B Felony. The arrest is in connection with a robbery that occurred on March 7, 2022, at the Nanticoke Market, on Nanticoke Avenue in the Villiage of Endicott.

The investigation into the incident led the Endicott Police Department to obtain an arrest warrant for the 18-year-old subject who has not been identified at this time. According to police, the investigation revealed that the 18-year-old entered the Nanticoke Market and forcibly stole money and other merchandise, and displayed a knife during the incident.

Endicott Police Department assisted by the Binghamton Police Department took the 18-year-old into custody in the City of Binghamton. The subject was later processed at the Endicott Police station and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Facility at the Broome County Jail, pending arraignment.