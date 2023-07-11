ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott Police announced a new partnership with a domestic violence agency to identify problems and provide faster solutions.

The initiative is a collaboration between law enforcement and Rise New York called the lethality assessment program.

The program focuses on eliminating or reducing the likelihood of intimate partner homicides.

Endicott’s Chief of Police, Patrick Garey says that the new program speeds up the rate in which victims of domestic violence receive support.

The executive director of Rise New York, Nicole Barren says that victims of domestic violence generally resort to the police, and because of this, officers need to understand how to assess a domestic situation.

Barren says, “When you’re looking at women that have been killed by their male, intimate partners, only about four percent of those women, in the past year, have had contact with a domestic violence hot line or a domestic violence agency. Whereas, in about one in three of these women have had to contact with the police department.”

Chief Garey says that under the new program, if an officer notices an indicator of domestic violence, they will fill out a lethality assessment screening tool.

The screening is a series of questions directed at the victim to determine if they are at an increased risk of intimate partner homicide or serious injury.

If the victim scores a high enough total on the screening, they are immediately connected with resources as Rise.