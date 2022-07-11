ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The Endicott Police Department is requesting public assistance with locating a 16-year-old juvenile who is developmentally delayed and left his residence with no known destination.

Daimon J. Copp, age 16, voluntarily left his residence on Main Street in Endicott at approximately 4 AM this morning and has not contacted his family members. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, grey t-shirt and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Endicott Police at 607-785-3341 – press option 2 to speak with a dispatcher.