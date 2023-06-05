ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson will be on the November ballot after all.

Last week, Jackson submitted 192 signatures by registered village voters to create the Endicotter line. She needed 161.



Friday’s deadline to object to the petitions came and went without a challenge.



This sets up a 3-way race with Republican Nick Burlingame and Democrat Larry Coppola.

Jackson had been expected to compete for the Republican line with Village Trustee Burlingame in a GOP primary, but that contest was canceled when her Republican petitions were ruled invalid.



Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that she believes the ordeal has actually helped her campaign as she says many fellow Republicans are angry at the efforts taken to keep her off the ballot.



Two Democratic candidates for Endicott Trustee who had their petitions thrown out have also secured 3rd party lines for November. Shannon Sharpe and Kevin Kreiner each submitted 289 signatures to run as candidates for the Square Deal party line.