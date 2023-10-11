VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Vestal Police are investigating the death of an Endicott man whose body was found outside an abandoned nursing home.

59 year-old Benjamin Garrett was reported missing by his girlfriend Lyn Kocick after failing to return home from work on Sunday October 1st.



Vestal Police say a passerby discovered his body in the circle driveway in front of the vacant, flood-damaged former site of the Vestal Nursing Center on Old Vestal Lane.



Kocick says she last saw Garrett the morning of the 1st when he left for work at the Texas Roadhouse. She says his co-workers say he left the restaurant that night at around 11 p.m. and no one reported seeing him afterward. Kocick says he typically walked home to their house in Endicott.



She says Garrett loved her and her son and his large extended family. Kocick says he was a happy person who loved movies and sports, liked to cook and was a good provider.



Vestal Police say they believe his death was caused by a medical condition, perhaps in conjunction with an accident. They say an autopsy was conducted this morning and they have no reason now to believe his death was related to foul play, but the investigation is continuing.