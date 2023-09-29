ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A passerby reported a fire at 305 Badger Avenue in Endicott this morning.

According to WNBF News Radio, there was heavy fire coming from the two-story house when firefighters arrived at around 6:15 a.m.

The fire spread to a garage behind the house. The house was damaged by another fire last May.

WNBF reports that people have been seen inside the structure in recent days. The utilities to the building had been turned off, and the house was supposed to be vacant.

WNBF spoke with Endicott Fire Chief, Joseph Griswold who said the building will have to be torn down.

Nobody was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.