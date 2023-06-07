ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Many areas in downtown Endicott will be experiencing an electric outage from 3 to 9 pm today. This is the reason from NYSEG.

NYSEG saw that cross arms needed to be replaced on a 3-phase pole yesterday when representatives from Endicott were doing work on the 3-phase line.

NYSEG says that they always give more time when it is a situation that can wait a few days. This needed to be addressed and could not wait. This would have caused a much bigger unplanned outage if the cross arms broke.