TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A fiber optic internet company is expanding its access into the Town of Union, including sections of Endicott and Endwell.

Empire Access held a news conference this morning at Highland Park to announce its construction and installation of fiber optic throughout the area.

Empire Access was recognized as the fastest internet provider in the Northeastern United States by PC Mag last year.

The Vice President of Sales, Bob VanDelinder says that the installation process only takes 45 minutes to an hour and a half at most.

He says that for $50 a month, you will receive a gigabit of internet speed, and don’t have to pay for the install.

Vice President of Sales, Bob VanDelinder says, “You basically have your own light wave to the internet. So, what it does is it future proofs your home, it future proofs your business. What that means is, we can turn up the speed over time as technology changes with the electronics and we’re able to give faster speeds without having to replace the fiber.”

You can visit EmpireAccess.com and enter your address to check if fiber optic is available for your home or business.