SPENCER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, January 14th, the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps is hosting its Preparedness Training Program at Spencer-Van Etten High School in the auditorium.

The idea of the program is to help New Yorkers be prepared for disasters as severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more extreme.

The training teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible.

Participants will be taught how to develop a family emergency plan and stock up on supplies. Each family that attends will receive one Preparedness kit.

The kit includes a backpack, first aid kit, flashlight, gloves, duct tape, and much more.

All participants must register online in advance.

Spencer-Van Etten High School is located at 16 Darrts Cross Road in Spencer, New York.