NICHOLS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A rising star in country music, Jimmie Allen, has canceled his upcoming show at Tioga Downs Casino Resort as he faces a pair of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Two women, one his former day-to-day manager, have accused the performer of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Allen has asserted that his relationship with his manager was consensual.

Allen, the first Black country artist to launch his career with a number 1 single, was to have kicked off the summer concert series at Tioga Downs on June 29th,

The show was announced on April 6th, the first allegations surfaced on May 11th and the concert was scrapped on May 24th.

Refunds have been issued to those who had already purchased tickets.

The Tioga Downs Summer Concert Series will now consist of Three Dog Night on Friday July 28th, which is a fundraiser for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, and Wayne Newton on Thursday August 31st.

For more information and tickets, go to TiogaDowns.com.