Efforts renewed to remove Governor Cuomo’s name from Watkins Glen State Park sign

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents have renewed efforts to have Governor Andrew Cuomo’s name removed from the sign at Watkins Glen State Park amid his recent resignation over allegations of sexual harassment.

A new petition on Change.org has accumulated over 1,000 supporters to remove the outgoing Governor’s name from the park’s main sign, which is located at the entrance to the state park’s gorge trail.

Residents originally called for the Governor’s name to be removed from the sign back in mid-March when multiple women began to come forward accusing him of sexual harassment. The initial petition garnered over 3,600 signatures and has also seen new support.

In March an official with the New York State Parks declined to comment on the original petition. 18 News has once again reached out to officials with the New York State Parks to see if the Governor’s name will be removed and what the cost would be.

Cuomo will officially resign on Aug. 28 and hand the state over to Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who will be the state’s first female governor.