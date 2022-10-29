BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Early voting kicked off today throughout the district and the turnout has been steady so far.

All eligible, registered voters can vote early at either the Broome County Public Library, the George F Johnson Memorial Library, where the Ruby Tuesday was in the Oakdale Commons, or the Taste NY Building on Upper Front Street.

Early voting polling locations will be open until November 6th.

A poll coordinator for the Broome County board of elections, Linda Buman says that voters have been patient even when there is a slight wait.

Poll Coordinator with the Board of Elections, Linda Buman says, “They can always do a mail-in ballot if they’re going to be out, if they know they’re going to be out of town, or they’re disabled, or something like that where it’s hard for them to get access to it. But we also have, all of our early voting sites are handicap accessible. This gives, just an opportunity for people to come in, and vote in-person if they choose to.”

Early voting sites are open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as an evening schedule on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 to 8 p.m.

Early voting results will be held and reported after the polls close at 9 p.m. on November 8th.

You can find out more by contacting the Broome County Board of Elections at 607-778-2172 or by email at BCBOE@broomecounty.us