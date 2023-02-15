OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Owego’s corner stores celebrated its tenth anniversary on Valentines Day.

The Early Owego Antique Center was joined by the Tioga Chamber to cut the ribbon on a successful first ten years of business.

Owner Jim Mead says that he and his wife opened the antique shop on Valentines Day in 2013.

He says that currently, the space is at full capacity, as it is housing 94 different vendors.

The vendors set their own prices, but Mead says many of them are willing to negotiate.

Mead says they have a little bit of everything, but have a concentration of mid-century toys, fine jewelry, and avant garde music.

Owner and Founder of Early Owego Antique Center, Jim Mead says, “It makes it an adventure. And I think if you went on to social media, you would see that most people were saying that it takes a minimum of two hours and perhaps longer, depending on your interests, to see everything in the store. There’s literally, there must be, hundreds of thousands of items here.”

Mead says that in the coming years, due to the aging population, he expects several priceless collections to become available.

He says that new inventory is coming and going every day, so whenever you stop in, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that wasn’t there before.