GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.

Nick Flynn, a member of Troop 162 in Greene, says that he has been dreaming of replacing the welcome sign for at least 10 years.

For his eagle scout project, Flynn decided to make his dreams come true and update the space.

First, the project needed to be approved by the Eagle Scout Board, then the Village of Greene Board of Trustees, and also the Planning and Zoning Board of Trustees.

At 16 years old, Flynn says that the project has consumed the last two years of his life.

Eagle Scout, Nick Flynn says, “When my scout master approached me, he was like, what do you want to do for your eagle scout project, I’m like man, I want to replace that sign. It’s getting really bad and I wanted to spruce it up, give the town a little bit more shine when you see it for five seconds going past Route 12.”

Flynn says the hardest part of the project was removing everything from the previous display. He says the process took roughly two weeks to complete.

Funding was provided by the Raymond Foundation, as well as a country meats beef-stick fundraiser.

Flynn also brought in a brand new flagpole, and solar lights that will brighten up the signs even at night.

You can see it for yourself on the corner of Genesee Street and Route 12 in Greene, next to the Mirabito.