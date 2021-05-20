Dunkin’ raising money for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier with Iced Coffee Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dunkin’ is once again helping to raise money for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier by donating $1 for every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating locations on May 26.

Since its inception in 2018, “Iced Coffee Day” has generated more than $38,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Food Bank of the Southern Tier and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to Food Bank of the Southern Tier goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on May 26 to raise funds for Food Bank of the Southern Tier while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

In 2020, the Food Bank distributed nearly 17.6 million pounds of food and grocery items to its partner agencies.

“We are thrilled to have Iced Coffee Day back this year supporting the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Dunkin’ is generous to us in many ways – we are grateful,” said Natasha Thompson, Food Bank of the Southern Tier President and CEO. “Hopefully this year’s campaign will be the best yet.”

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier serves residents of Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties, covering nearly 4,000 square miles.