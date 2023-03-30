TODAY:
Dry and quiet today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay mostly sunny throughout the day.
TONIGHT:
Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Late tonight, rain and snow showers move through the area. Any snow accumulation will be light.
TOMORROW:
Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week. An area of low pressure enters the region and brings rain showers to the area.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We stay active for the start of the weekend. A cold front enters the region on Saturday bringing rain showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible. Sunshine returns by Sunday but is short-lived. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. The chance for showers continues for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have an amazing day!
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 35 LOW: 25
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 45
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 24
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 37 LOW: 27
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 42
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 53
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram