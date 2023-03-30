TODAY:

Dry and quiet today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay mostly sunny throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Late tonight, rain and snow showers move through the area. Any snow accumulation will be light.

TOMORROW:

Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week. An area of low pressure enters the region and brings rain showers to the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay active for the start of the weekend. A cold front enters the region on Saturday bringing rain showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible. Sunshine returns by Sunday but is short-lived. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. The chance for showers continues for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram