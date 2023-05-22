DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The woman who severely injured a Sidney girl while driving drunk broke down in tears while admitting her crime today.

32 year-old Courtni Baker pled guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated in Delaware County Court today.

At 2:30 in the afternoon on February 15, Baker struck 14-year-old Anielle “AK” McEwan-Lomnicki as the 8th grader was walking home from Sidney middle school in the neighborhood where they both live.

Baker admitted in court that she began consuming vodka drinks at Ermeti’s Community Lounge when the bar opened at 11am and was drunk when she left 3 1/2 hours later to drive home in her mother’s car.

Investigators say she later registered a .24 blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Baker did not recall the circumstances of the crash but according to Sidney Police, Baker initially left the scene, leaving AK lying unconscious and badly injured from a head wound. Neighbors called 911.

Baker faces 4 to 12 years in prison at her sentencing in September.