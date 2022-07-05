BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, July 1st, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a fire at 137-141 Washington Street in downtown Binghamton.

The building and a neighboring building were evacuated, but the fire, which was exclusive to the 5th floor, was extinguished quickly.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced via Twitter that the evacuation was prolonged until late Friday evening; not because of the fire, but because of a suspected drug laboratory found in another apartment.

“During firefighting operations, crews observed a suspected clandestine drug laboratory in one of the building’s apartments. The apartment was not the source of the fire,” read a tweet from Mayor Kraham.

As a precaution, the Binghamton Fire and Police Departments kept residents out of the buildings and closed down the businesses that are located in said buildings until Friday night. Businesses evacuated included Strange Brew, Rent Bing, and Key Branding Labs.

The investigation is currently active. NewsChannel 34 has reached out to the Binghamton Police Department for further comment.