BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Plans are underway to open a marijuana dispensary in Binghamton featuring a drive through window.

The Dormitory Authority of New York State, or DASNY, received approval from the Binghamton Planning Commission to turn the former A&W Root Beer location at 439 Court Street.

The application lists AOW Construction which is expected to do the build out on behalf of DASNY. However, there’s no word yet on who would operate the dispensary.

It would mark the fourth legal dispensary in Broome County, joining Just Breathe in downtown Binghamton, Greenery Spot in downtown Johnson City and Sacred Bloom on the Vestal Parkway.

The location is expected to utilize the drive through feature of the former fast-food operation.