VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new face to the Binghamton area is partnering with UHS in its fight against breast cancer.

Williams Toyota of Binghamton donated $10,000 to the UHS Breast Center through the auto group’s October Drive Pink Campaign.

The grant funds are a part of the Sock Out Cancer initiative that raises and provides money for non-medical expenses of cancer patients and their families.

The Sock Out Cancer funds go to support patients at UHS, Lourdes, and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Executive Director of the UHS Foundation, Cory Jacobs says that with the current state of the economy, it’s harder for families to pay the everyday bills, let alone medical expenses.

Executive Director of the UHS Foundation Cory Jacobs says, “Inflation, gas prices, you know, the cost at the grocery store, everything seems to be going up. So, anything that we can do to provide support, we can’t pay their medical bills, but again, we can help them with so much more. It puts their mind at ease a little bit and lets them focus on their treatment.”

The vice president of Williams Toyota, Dalton Williams, says that throughout October, for every vehicle sold, the auto group donated $50 to the campaign, plus a dollar donated for every customer that serviced their vehicle.

In total, last month, Williams says that they sold roughly 170 vehicles, and serviced over 1,500 customers.