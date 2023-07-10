BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rain or shine, a summer long, weekly farmer’s market is returning to the City of Binghamton tomorrow.

The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market will officially open tomorrow and will be held every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Washington Street Mall in front of the Metrocenter.

The market will feature local vendors and their products, such as Sweet Cheeks Confection, Perfectly Poured, Stellar Human, Jukebox Donut Shop and others.

The vice president of the event, Eliana Epstein says that in planning for this year, there has been more volunteers and board members involved than ever before.

Epstein says, “Support local businesses and really vote with their dollar here. So, when you come to a centralized space, like the market, you’re not just buying goods for yourself and your friends and your family, you’re also supporting local businesses and making sure those local businesses are able to stick around, and build up, and bring more local businesses to the area.”

She says that the Kitchen Counter Food Truck will be setup on the street so you can get dinner while you shop.

Plus, Epstein says that there will be family friendly activities and local musicians performing live every Tuesday.

The Courtyard Market will run through early October.