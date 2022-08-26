FRIENDSVILLE, PA – The Herd is coming to Friendsville, Pennsylvania.

That’s the name adopted by the legion of Donna the Buffalo fans.

The band from Trumansburg, NY, near Ithaca, plays both original and cover songs in the folk/roots genre.

Formed in the late 1980’s, Donna the Buffalo is also well-known for co-founding and being the host band of the annual Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival held each summer in Trumansburg.

While the band tours the country and plays at a number of other music festivals, it’s currently performing a string of shows in New York and Pennsylvania.

That includes a gig Friday August 26 at The Choconut Inn in Friendsville just a few miles south of Binghamton.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Opening act will be Devon Lawton & The Inlaws.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at choconutinn.com.