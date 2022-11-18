TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Port Dickinson Community Baptist Church is asking for donations in honor of slain New York State Trooper Christopher G. Skinner.

In 2014, Skinner was struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in the Town of Chenango.

Each year, the church and Christopher’s mother, Sharyn, work with a local chapter of the national charity “Operation Christmas Child.”

“Operation Christmas Child” sends gift shoeboxes that are decorated and packed by volunteers with small toys and personal products. The shoeboxes are shipped to less-fortunate children around the world.

Sharyn Skinner works year-round to put these boxes together so that children have something to open on Christmas morning.

This year, Sharyn and her chapter have packed 829 gift boxes. Now, the gift boxes need to be shipped to the recipients.

According to the chapter, it costs about $10 to ship each box. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the cost of shipping in Christopher Skinner’s honor.

Those interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page here.

For more information on how to help, you can call Sharyn at 607-743-6984 or email SkinnerFarmNY98@gmail.com.