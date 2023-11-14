DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A former Hancock woman admitted to stealing a large sum of money from her place of employment before gambling it all away.

40-year-old Jessica Furman appeared in Delaware County Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Prior to entering the plea, Furman said she was the manager of a Dollar General store in Hancock when she became addicted to gambling. She admitted to depositing approximately $41,000 into her personal bank account instead of the store’s bank account, thinking she would gamble the money and later repay the store with her winnings. Instead, she lost it all.

“I had an addiction, I needed money, and I thought I could win it back and then repay the store,” said Furman.

The Honorable Judge Gary Rosa sentenced Furman to five years of felony probation and ordered her to repay $43,050 to the Dollar General store within a 54-month period. If Furman fails to pay, she could face a potential sentence of two and a third to seven years in prison.