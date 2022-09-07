BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce says that there’s a competitive advantage of having a diverse and inclusive business climate.

The chamber, along with the presenting sponsor, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, are hosting the second annual Greater Binghamton Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference next Wednesday, September 14th at the DoubleTree downtown.



The theme this year is Building and Growing the Workplace Culture.



The event will feature two keynote speakers, Jamie Ousterout, the V-P of Client Success the Diversity Movement, followed by Dan Kimbrough, who is the owner and founder of Park Multi-Media.

Chief Operating Officer of the Leadership Alliance, Amy Shaw says, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion can help build and grow the workplace culture. Attendees will learn practical tips for how they can become a more inclusive leader, and have the opportunity to engage in an interactive activity and small group discussion.”

The chamber says that attendees will leave the conference with a better understanding of the value of practicing DEI in the workplace, as well as the resources to kick start their own initiatives.



Tickets include lunch, and are $60 for members and $80 for non-members.

Learn more about the conference and register at https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/dei.