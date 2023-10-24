BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just two weeks before the election, Battisti and his Democratic opponent Matt Ryan participated in a debate at the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today.

Both men were born and raised in Broome County, graduated from Catholic schools and neither has ever served as a prosecutor.

Battisti has over 15 years of experience as a criminal defense attorney.

He ran and defeated Mike Korchak in the 2019 primary but ended up losing the general election to Korchak in a 3-way race.

Battisti won this year’s GOP primary rematch against Korchak.

Battisti says he’s running to create a foundation of increased safety in Broome County for generations to come.

Republican Candidate for Broome County District Attorney, Paul Battisti says, “Safety for you, your loved ones, for your children, for your children’s children will be much bigger. We’re here creating a new generation for the next generation and I’m running for district attorney to leave a lasting legacy for my children, everybody’s children. Because I remember the Broome County that I grew up in 44 years ago, and there’s no reason that it can’t be the same today.”

Matt Ryan also served as a criminal defense attorney for 15 years with the Public Defender’s Office but is probably best known for having been Mayor of Binghamton for 8 years.

Ryan says he wants to re-establish positive connections between the DA’s office and the community.

Democratic Candidate for Broome County District Attorney, Matt Ryan says, “You can’t think you’re gonna prevent crime if you don’t go into every community out there that’s experiencing crime and really get to know them. When I was mayor, we had neighborhood assembly’s, that’s how we reached out to people. We need to do the same thing in the DA’s office. We need to reach out to people and say look, we’re on your side.”

Ryan wishes that there were more debates scheduled before the election, but as of now, this was the only one.

The election will take place on November 7th however early voting begins this Saturday.

The four early voting locations are the Broome County Public Library on Court Street, the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott, the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street and the former Ruby Tuesday’s location in the Oakdale Commons.

Hours are 9 to 5 with the exception of next Monday and Tuesday when they will be from noon until 8 p.m.