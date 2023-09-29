VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Dick’s Warehouse Sale Store has reopened in the spot Dick’s Sporting Goods recently vacated.

The warehouse store had been temporarily located in the Parkway Plaza near Target.

It’s now open in the Town Square Mall near Sam’s Club.



It’s the same location where Dick’s launched its flagship Dick’s Sporting Goods store when it rebranded and became a national retailer in the early 90’s.



That store closed when the Dick’s House of Sport opened in the Oakdale Commons in August.



The warehouse store is known for selling name brand clearance items for as much as 70% off.



It will hold its own grand opening weekend Friday October 13th through Sunday October 15th with bonus rewards, activities and prizes and a mystery gift card for the first 100 adults who enter the store on that Saturday and Sunday.