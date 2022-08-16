APALACHIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The events of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open began Tuesday with the qualifying round to complete the field for this years tournament.

33 golfers took to the Links at Hiawatha Landing looking to come in the top 4 to grab one of the final spots in the field of this years Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

A strong showing from the group as a whole with 18 of the 33 participants shooting under par for the day.

The winner of the qualifying round comes in the form of Tim Bogue, who finished -8 for the day, winning by 3 strokes.

After just missing the cut for last years tournament, Bogue is thrilled to be headed to the event this year.

“It means everything,” Bogue said. “It’s a dream come true. I got lucky enough to play good last week and I got into the Boeing Open last week, and hopefully I can get into the Dick’s this week and make a run at it.”

Bogue will not be the only one added to the field.

Ricardo Gonzalez, out of Argentina also qualified with a -5.

There was a 7 way tie for that third spot, Andrew Johnson and Michael Muehr would win in a playoff to qualify for the tournament.