BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is making a sizable donation to local organizations in need.

Broome County Community Charities, the host organization of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, has announced its charitable donations for the year. The charity says it will be donating $721,405 to area businesses and programs.

This year’s primary recipients include organizations that facilitate in the operation of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, facility improvements at the En-Joie Golf Course, local youth sports programs and material donations as well as the American Heart Association, UHS, and Lourdes Hospital.

This announcement brings Broome Charities’ total donation to over $20 million since its inception in 1973.

“We are so pleased that we are able to provide significant donations for those in need within our community. These donations are a result of the generosity of several partners who have chosen Broome County Community Charities as the vehicle to advance their charitable interests,” said Albert Nocciolino, President of Broome County Community Charities.

The contributions are a result of partnerships with DICK’S Sporting Goods, PGA TOUR, and the PGA TOUR Champions Players. Funding was also raised through the 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open and Birdies for Cancer initiative.

En-Joie Golf Course will present the 2024 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open from June 17 to June 23. It will be the only PGA TOUR sanctioned in event in the state of New York in 2024.