BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is one of several large corporations that is responding to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe versus Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

Dick’s Chairman Ed Stack and CEO Lauren Hobart released a joint statement on Friday condemning the decision and are offering to help to their employees whom it may effect. Dick’s says that it is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its employees.



The company announced that it will provide up to 4 thousand dollars in travel expense reimbursement so that employees who need to do so can travel to a state that allows abortions.



The announcement went viral last week on social media.