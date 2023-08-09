JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The largest store in Dick’s Sporting Goods history opened Wednesday in the Oakdale Commons.

Dick’s House of Sport is holding a soft opening in advance of its grand opening celebration a week from Friday.



Dozens of shoppers perused the store Wednesday which has numerous large sections devoted to individual sports such as golfing, fishing and baseball. Plus lots of shoes and apparel.



Customers rode the glass elevator, tried the golf simulators, climbed the indoor rock wall and played basketball and soccer in the outdoor turf enclosure.



House of Sport is the chain’s newest store concept that mixes experiences with retail. There are already several others open across the country, including a new one in Scranton.



The Oakdale Commons store has lots of nods to the history of Dick’s which was founded by Dick Stack 75 years ago.



The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 18th through the 20th and will feature discounts, prizes and celebrity appearances by Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Rebecca Lobo and Mike Eruzione.