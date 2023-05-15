BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three full days of music and festivities are coming to Downtown Binghamton with a greater variety than ever before.

The Downtown Binghamton Business Association announced the details for its 59th annual Julyfest and the 12th anniversary of the Music and Jazz Festival taking place from July 7th through the 9th.

Julyfest is a three-day event highlighting local art, crafts, food, and all that the downtown area has to offer.

The Music and Jazz Festival is under the leadership of Mike Carbone and will feature local artists and a wider variety of music, including country.

M&T Bank is one of the premier sponsors of the event. President Peter Newman says the improvements to Julyfest are impressive.

President of M&T Bank, Peter Newman says, “The city really shows off incredibly well in July. Come down, see thousands of people, see the vibrant neighborhoods that we have here, and enjoy some awesome music. And come down with your friends and be part of it.”

There will be over 30 craft vendors and 30 artists showing off their work.

For a full list of activities and scheduling, visit JulyFestBinghamton.com.