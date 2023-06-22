SARATOGA, NY – Yaddo Gardens in Saratoga County receives more than 60 thousand visits annually.

While it is known as a popular place to take photographs, you might be surprised to learn there’s a great love story behind this hidden oasis.

TRANQUIL AND SOOTHING.

THIS IS YADDO.

“It really is a regional treasure and a local gem.”

THE SERENE 400 ACRE ESTATE IN SARATOGA SPRINGS HAS A LONG LEGACY OF SERVING AS A HOME AWAY FROM HOME FOR ARTISTS.

HISTORICAL FIGURES LIKE LANGSTON HUGHES, SYLVIA PLATH AND TRUMAN CAPOTE HAVE SPENT TIME HERE.

YADDO WAS FOUNDED IN 1900 BY SPENCER TRASK AND HIS WIFE KATRINA TRASK.

HE WAS A FINANCIER AND SHE WAS A POET.

“There’s a great love story kind of behind the scenes with the trasks but they created Yaddo to share with artists and the Yaddo Gardens were a gift from Spencer to his wife Katrina.”

A GIFT FROM A LOVING HUSBAND TO HIS WIFE, NOW ENJOYED BY THOUSANDS.

THESE STUNNING GARDENS ARE THE ONLY PART OF THE PROPERTY THAT’S OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

“There’s also some Japanese influences in the rock garden portion.”

THE BELOVED HIDDEN OASIS WAS CLOSED FOR TWO YEARS DURING THE PANDEMIC, REOPENING IN JUNE 2022 .

We were really thrilled to welcome people back.”

