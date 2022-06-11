VESTAL, NY – The Deposit-Hancock Eagles baseball team won the New York State Class D championship game, defeating Chapel Field 14-5.

It was a dominant performance from the Eagles, after falling behind in the first inning they went on to score runs in every inning the rest of the way.

Chris Gross got the start for Deposit-Hancock, working into the seventh inning on the mound earning victory.

Nick Locke opened the scoring for the Eagles in the second inning with an RBI double, he later scored on a single by Logan Barnes.

Blake Fortunato and Caden Fortunato both contributed at the dish and in the field, contributing with hits and key defensive plays.

The win completes the perfect season for Deposit-Hancock, the Eagles went undefeated this year.