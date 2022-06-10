BINGHAMTON, NY – The Deposit-Hancock Eagles baseball team rolled in the class D state semi-final, defeating Crown Point 15-0.

Leading just 1-0 through 4 innings, the Eagles offense got going in the top of the fifth inning scoring 6 runs in the frame.

The inning was highlighted by Chris Gross who came all the way around to score after blasting one into deep center field.

Leading by 7 runs in the seventh inning, the Eagles kept on hitting, scoring another 8 runs in the top half of the inning.

Caden Fortunato lead the way for Deposit-Hancock on the mound.

The righty threw a complete game shutout to contribute to the victory.

The win moves Deposit-Hancock onto the class D state final on Saturday.

The game will take place at Binghamton University, first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.