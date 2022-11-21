ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Village of Endicott the demolition of the McKinley Avenue overpass is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m.

Vice President of Phoenix Chris Pelto notified the Village of the plan this weekend. Phoenix now owns the old IBM industrial site.

That section of McKinley Avenue is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks. There will be no vehicle or pedestrian traffic allowed during that time.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided when it becomes available.