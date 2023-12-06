BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An eye sore in the City of Binghamton is getting knocked-down to make way for new affordable housing units.

The Southern Door Community Land Trust held a groundbreaking ceremony for the demolition of 6 Florence Street in Binghamton.

The land trust says that the vision for the project is to transform the building into a six-unit housing complex.

The complex will look to house families with children. Each unit will range from two to four bedrooms.

The new building is aiming to have the highest standards in sustainability and energy efficiency.

State Senator Lea Webb says that especially as the colder season is upon us, the demand for housing is not going away and is needed now more than ever.

“We really have significant affordable housing needs. And so, when you think about the time of year we’re in, where there’s a lot of inclement weather, a lot of folks aren’t fortunate to have literally a roof over their heads. So, projects like this allow folks to have that fundamental human need for shelter. And not just a shell but really a home,” said Webb.

The project is said to get underway in the Spring and is hoping to house six families by next Christmas.

The land trust received the property from Broome County, along with funding from The Community Fund.