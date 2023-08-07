DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 3rd, Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of a Delhi woman on Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated charges after an investigation of a Motor Vehicle Accident.

At approximately 11:19 P.M. Thursday evening, August 3rd, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Motor Vehicle Accident on State Highway 28 in the Town of Delhi.

During the course of the investigation Sheriff’s Deputies identified the driver as, Kathleen Hibbard, age 62 of Delhi, NY. Upon conclusion of the investigation, it was discovered that Hibbard had been operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated state.

Deputies subsequently arrested and charged Hibbard with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a B.A.C of .08 or higher and moving from lane unsafely.

Hibbard was subsequently issued traffic summonses, and an appearance ticket, all returnable at a later date to the Town of Delhi Court.