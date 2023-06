DAVENPORT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware County man is facing a manslaughter charge for a fatal car crash that occurred almost a year ago.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year-old Simon Wysong of Delhi last week and charged him with manslaughter and assault.



Police accuse Wysong of driving recklessly and causing a crash last July in the Town of Davenport that killed one person and caused serious physical injury to another.