MEREDITH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware County man has been apprehended on a federal court warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a child.



Last week, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office assisted U-S Homeland Security with the arrest of 48 year-old Charles Bodie the Third at his home in Meredith.



If found guilty of the sex crime, Bodie could be sentenced to between 15 and 30 years in prison.