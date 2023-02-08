TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but will be decreasing into the afternoon as some sunshine returns.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds filter back in but we continue to stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be close to freezing, so as precipitation moves in, it will start as sleet and freezing rain. This could cause the potential for icy conditions during the morning commute. As temperatures quickly warm up, we see a transition to just some steady rain. Rain showers take us into Thursday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For Friday, there is a slight chance for lingering showers. We are dry for the weekend with some breaks in the clouds. These breaks in the clouds continue into Monday before we turn mostly cloudy Tuesday with the slight chance for some showers.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

