BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Dueling statutes are leading to a question over who will have the authority to appoint an interim Council member to represent a portion of Binghamton City Council.

Come January 1st, there will be a vacancy in Council’s 6th district due to what’s known as a failure to elect. That’s because Republican incumbent Phil Strawn and Democratic challenger Rebecca Rathmell finished in a tie, with each garnering 550 votes.



In such cases, the State Board of Elections says local municipal law governs how that tie is resolved. That can vary widely across the state, with some calling for a coin toss, some holding the position vacant until a special election can take place and some indicating whether it’s the legislative or executive branch that gets to appoint someone until another vote takes place.



The Broome County Board of Elections initially indicated that the City Council that is seated on January 1st, which will be comprised of all Democrats in the 6 other districts, will get to appoint someone. It cites a section of the city charter titled Optional City Government Law, Article III, Section G-28 which states that any vacancies that occur in the office of mayor or councilman shall be filled by a vote of City Council until the next election.

§ G-28. Vacancies in office of mayor or council. If under plan A, B, C, D, E, or F, a vacancy exists or occurs in the office of mayor or councilman, the council shall appoint a qualified person to fill such vacancy until the first day of January following the next general city election, at which a successor shall be elected for the full unexpired term.



However, Republican Mayor Jared Kraham tells NewsChannel 34 that a state law that addresses a failure to elect in a municipality the size of Binghamton indicates that the mayor would have the power to appoint the interim Council member. Article III, Sections 14 and 15 of the New York State Second Class Cities Law states that when vacancies in elected office occur, the mayor shall appoint a person to fill the seat until the next general election.

SCC § 14. Elections: In case of the failure to elect an elective city officer, except as otherwise provided herein, the office shall be deemed to be vacant for the purpose of choosing a successor and the vacancy shall be filled in the manner provided herein for the filling of a vacancy in such office happening otherwise than by expiration of term.

SCC § 15. Vacancies: If a vacancy shall occur, otherwise than by expiration of term, in an elective office of the city, including that of supervisor, the mayor shall appoint a person to fill such vacancy.



Kraham says the city’s attorney, or Corporation Counsel, is currently researching the issue to determine which statute takes precedence. Chair of the Binghamton Democratic Committee Teri Rennia tells NewsChannel 34 that having the mayor appoint the interim would be illogical and counter-intuitive based on traditional separation of powers as well as past practice.



In all prior cases of City Council vacancies, the majority on Council has chosen the interim member.



Neither Kraham nor Rennia would commit to whether or not they would seek judicial review if they disagree with Corporation Council’s interpretation. Regardless of the outcome, Democrats will still hold a super majority on Council by virtue of having already won 6 seats.