And 11 things you can do to help adjust to DST

(WETM) – Are you ready for longer days and shorter nights? Ready or not, this weekend we will be moving our clocks ahead by one hour again.

Standard time will give way to daylight saving time in most of the United States on March 12th at 2 a.m. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not honor the biannual time change and will remain on their current time.

Research suggests that the disruption can negatively impact people’s health, including sleep loss and heart problems. It can also mess with the body’s internal clock, which is linked to obesity, depression, and diabetes, among other issues, the Associated Press reports. Additionally, studies have associated the period right after the time change with an increase in traffic accidents.

Over a dozen states have moved to enact year-round daylight saving time, with measures being approved either by legislation or ballot measures. But without congressional action, states can’t simply move to DST due to the Uniform Time Act approved in 1966. Under the legislation, states are only permitted to remain in standard time all year, if they so choose.

Below are 11 things you can do to adjust to losing an hour of sleep this weekend.

This year Daylight Saving Time will go until Sunday, November 5, 2023.