JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Two men who plan to purchase Davis College were among more than a thousand people who were arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Brothers Gregory and Matthew Purdy along with their uncle Robert Turner of Poughkeepsie were arrested in November 2021 for their alleged roles in the storming of the capitol on January 6, 2021.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office leveled multiple charges against the three men, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an official proceeding.



In its statement of facts, the Justice Department includes screen shots of social media videos, police body cam video and surveillance cameras from inside the capitol showing Greg Purdy rallying fellow rioters, breaching the police line and walking through the capitol building.



According to the U.S. Attorney, Greg actively organized an effort to push through a police line, shouting “Guys, we all gotta go at once,” counting down from 10 to 1 and then breaking through law enforcement officers by using physical force.



In a post that prosecutors attribute to Greg, he refers to the breach as a “peaceful push.”



He also allegedly boasts quote “about how I got out of it with no charges and nothing on my record and got out of DC without being in a jail cell.” Plus, “If your wondering why I’m so open about this it’s because I don’t give a f***.”



Last week, Greg and Matthew Purdy’s development firm Birchwood Management Group announced plans to purchase the 13 acre Davis College campus from current owner Adam Weitsman for $4.5 million.



Greg Purdy told NewsChannel 34 that Birchwood is looking to establish an Artificial Intelligence University at the former bible school, although he indicated that the company is open to other concepts, including a senior living facility.



NewsChannel 34 tried calling and emailing Greg Purdy for comment but has not received a reply. We have also reached out to the Justice Department for an update on the criminal cases against the three men.