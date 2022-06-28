ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges.

David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village.



The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made the arrest following an investigation into an arson for hire.



Rexer is charged with attempted murder, attempted arson and conspiracy.



In 2011, Rexer plead guilty to rape after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate Academy on Washington Avenue.