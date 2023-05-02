HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Andrew Daugherty, has plead guilty and will be sentenced to an aggregate term of 40 to life in prison, according to the Yates County District Attorney, Tod Casella.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (NYSP BCI) based in Horseheads says it started an investigation into Daugherty of Dundee, New York, on October 13, 2022. The indictment accuses Daugherty of raping a girl who was under 13-years-old while threatening her with a rifle.

According to the D.A., he plead guilty to Predatory Sexual Assault (A-ll Felony), Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child (A-11 Felony), Sex Trafficking of a Child (B Felony), and Compelling Prostitution (B Felony).

18 people have been indicted on sex trafficking and rape charges involving the same minor. According to prosecutors, the abuse lasted for seven years. In a statement, District Attorney Todd Casella said, “the victim was removed from an extremely unsafe environment.” According to New York State Police, Daugherty and 17 others abused the same victim over the span of seven years, at various locations in Yates County and the Southern Tier.