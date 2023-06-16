BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting day at Mirabito Stadium as baseball fans were in for a treat with a New York legend making an appearance.

8-time all-star and 2-time Silver Slugger, Darryl Strawberry, made a special appearance at Friday’s game, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and meeting fans.

Strawberry played 17 years in the MLB from 1983 through 1999, spending the first 8 years with the New York Mets and the final 5 with the Yankees.

The 1983 NL Rookie of the Year, spoke about what New York and New York baseball have meant to him in his life.

“It means everything to me,” Strawberry said. “My whole life is New York. Of course, I played on a couple other teams, L.A., San Francisco. People ask me why I never come back to the West Coast, it’s because my home is New York. That’s where I began my career, through the Mets farm system and playing in Queens and then have an opportunity to put on the uniform and play over in the Bronx because of the boss, George (Steinbrenner).”

Strawberry, a part of the famous 1986 Mets World Championship as well as the Yankees championships in ’96, ’98 and ’99, would continue to speak highly about playing in the Empire State.

“There’s nothing greater than playing in New York,” he said. “Because New York fans understand sports and they understand it well. And they let you know when you don’t play well and that’s good, that’s a good thing. A lot of players talk about playing in New York, but I always tell them be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. And are you prepared for it? And I think growing up under that, made me prepare for anything in life.”