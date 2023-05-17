BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two-time World Golf Championship winner, including 21 victories worldwide, Darren Clarke will be featured at this year’s UHS Golf Expo at the Dick’s Open.

The UHS Golf Expo is an annual exhibit held at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open to promote health and wellness.

Each year, a pro golfer joins the event for a live interview and chipping demonstration.

At a news conference this morning, Tournament Director John Karedes announced that this year’s guest is the decorated, Darren Clarke.

Clarke won the 2011 Open Championship, and most notably, the 2000 Match Play championship in which he defeated Tiger Woods.

The expo will take place on Wednesday June 21st at 4 p.m.

There will be giveaways and each attendee will have a chance to win prizes.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call (607) 205-1500 or visit NYUHS.org.